Caught on camera: Conductor in Karnataka slaps, kicks passenger out of bus
A KSRTC bus conductor in Karnataka's Puttur, who kicked a passenger off the bus on Wednesday, was suspended by authorities after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
In a shocking incident, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor allegedly slapped and kicked a passenger out of a bus in Dakshina Kannada district - a video of the episode was caught on camera and is making rounds on social media.
The incident took place at Ishwaramangala in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday evening at a KSRTC bus depot. The corporation authorities have issued a disciplinary inquiry against the bus conductor and suspended him from duty.
A Twitter user posted the video, saying, “Inhuman act of KSRTC bus operator in Iswaramangala. The driver kicked the passenger and pushed him to the road.”
The passenger was reportedly in an inebriated state and tried to force himself into the bus. However, the conductor was trying to get him out and slapped and kicked him in the course. After the passenger falls flat on the ground, in the video, the conductor checks if he is conscious and tells the driver to move on.
The incident sparked online outrage, with many demanding that the government sack him and take strict action. “He should be prosecuted about his guilty act!” a Twitter user posted.
A report on The Hindu said the KSRTC Puttur divisional controller saw the video and ordered for the suspension of the conductor.
Delhi Police arrest 65 BSES imposters across 22 cities
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, a specialised team under the Delhi Police Special Cell, has arrested 65 people for cheating on pretext of updating BSES electricity bills after conducting raids in 22 cities over a period of 10 days, officials said on Thursday. “This pan-India operation, which started on August 26, has shown very good results and the number of complaints related to the BSES scam has reduced significantly.”
VHP asks Gurugram admin to cancel comedian Kunal Kamra's show, threatens stir
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled in the city September 17. It further wrote that members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled. Kamra is scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.
Students protest Ganesh temple on Bangalore varsity campus, seek library instead
Nearly a hundred students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a protest on the Jnanabharathi campus against the construction of a Ganesh temple at a 'prime spot' by the civic body. Staging a dharna in front of the head office of Bangalore University on the campus, the students said the temple would disrupt the academic environment. Reports said the vice-chancellor and registrar of the university have also opposed the decision.
UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video
The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar. Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, is of an elementary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the district. In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet.
Explain inaction over irregularities in contract, HC tells Jharkhand govt
The Jharkhand high court has directed the state government to explain in three weeks inaction over alleged irregularities in the contract granted to consultancy firm Meinhardt consultancy firm to prepare a project report for setting up sewerage and drainage system in Ranchi in 2005. The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau is probing the alleged irregularities. The urban development department granted the contract when former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das headed it.
