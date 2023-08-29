Cauvery water board directs Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu for next 15 days

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) passed an interim order asking Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for the next 15 days till September 2. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water daily per day from the reservoirs in Karnataka. Cauvery water board directs Karnataka to release water to TN for next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the farmers at Mandya held a protest against the interim order of CWRC on Tuesday. Farmers blindfolded themselves and held a protest against the government in front of the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation office at the main gate of the KRS dam in Mandya.

The farmers demanded to stop the release of water to Tamil Nadu immediately as there is a severe water scarcity in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka minister MB Patil said, “Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed us to give 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for fifteen days. We do not have water, it’s an order that is very difficult for us to implement so we have taken the legal route.” Patil also said there is a need for a distressed formula on the issue.

“We want a distressed formula on this long pending issue. A formula which is based on scientific and practical approach and unless and until there is a formula, it will be an embarrassing situation for all of us,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from passing any order on the Tamil Nadu government’s plea on the release of Cauvery water, saying it doesn’t possess any expertise on this issue and sought a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the quantum of release made by Karnataka.

