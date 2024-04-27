 Centre has released ₹3,454 cr for drought relief, says Siddaramaiah | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre has released 3,454 cr for drought relief, says Siddaramaiah

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 27, 2024 04:15 PM IST

The chief minister thanked the Supreme Court for warning the Central government and providing some drought relief to the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Centre has approved 3,499 crore as drought relief and released only 3,454 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give the balance amount as soon as possible.

Centre has released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,454 cr for drought relief, says Siddaramaiah
Centre has released 3,454 cr for drought relief, says Siddaramaiah

Also Read - 91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru dies after casting her vote in LS polls: Report

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The chief minister thanked the Supreme Court for warning the Central government and providing some drought relief to the state.

"According to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules, the state was supposed to be paid 18,171 crore, but the Central government has only approved 3,498.98 crore. This money is not sufficient for the drought relief. Our fight for the arrears will continue," he told reporters here.

The chief minister said that the union government did not give the drought relief fund out of concern for Karnataka but it was forced to release money after the state government approached the Supreme Court and pleaded about the drought situation.

"The Supreme Court, which heard this petition, was convinced that the Centre was doing injustice to Karnataka due to political reasons," Siddaramaiah alleged.

During the hearing, the Centre promised to the Supreme Court that the drought relief would be given within a week.

"This relief money has been given out of unwillingness to fulfill the promise made to the apex court," he added.

Neither the BJP leaders nor the Central government have any role in this. This is the result of the Supreme Court's concerns for the agriculture sector and the farmers of the state, he claimed.

"The reason for announcing the grant was the fear that if some relief is not given, the people of Karnataka who are drought-hit will not allow them (BJP leaders) to enter the state for the election campaign. If the BJP leaders of the state are going to portray this small relief as their achievement, I request the people of the state to give them a befitting reply," the chief minister said.

"Whatever be the reasons behind this drought relief, I would like to thank the Central government for the relief provided. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the balance relief funds as soon as possible," he added.

He also request the Centre to rectify the injustice in tax devolution.

Siddaramaiah said the state government had declared 223 taluks as drought affected on September 13, 2023. It has been seven months now. Crop damage has been reported at 48 lakh hectares and this resulted in a loss of 35,162 crore, he said.

The compensation Karnataka had sought from the Central government was 18,171 crore, which is about half of the demand.

The union government has released only 3,454 crore. Karnataka's fight for the rest of the relief amount will continue, Siddaramaiah said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Centre has released 3,454 cr for drought relief, says Siddaramaiah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On