Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru dies after casting her vote in LS polls: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 01:43 PM IST

Puttamma’s health deteriorated after she returned home from the polling booth, and she died later.

A 91-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Mysuru took her last breath on Friday, hours after casting her vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections that were held in Karnataka, reported The Times of India.

91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru dies after casting in vote in LS polls(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru dies after casting in vote in LS polls(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

According to the report, Puttamma voted on Friday at a polling booth in Mysuru’s Hunsur. Puttamma’s health deteriorated after she returned home from the polling booth, and she died later.

Many elderly people were seen standing in lines to give their votes for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. Another woman named Kalavati travelled to a polling booth at Jayanagar on oxygen support and exercised her democratic franchise. Kalavati has been under treatment at Manipal Hospital and travelled to the polling booth with medical assistance on Friday.

In another incident, A nephrologist in Bengaluru saved the life of a woman at a polling booth in the city after she fell ill while standing in the queue.

In an X post, Dr Srinivasa wrote, “As I was waiting in the queue, one lady had syncope and cardiac arrest in front of me. There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR. Luckily she got ROSC within minutes."

The harsh climatic conditions in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka turned out to be a challenge for voters. As expected, the tech capital continued to witness a disappointing turnout from voters. Bengaluru Central recorded a turnout of 53.33%, Bengaluru South 52.94%, and Bengaluru North 53.66%, according to the data released by the Election Commission (EC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the three constituencies in Bengaluru recorded an overall voting percentage of 55%, while the state’s average stood at 65%.

