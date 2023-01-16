Chamarajpet forum seeks nod to hoist flag at Idgah Maidan

Ahead of the Republic Day, members of the Chamarajpet Nagarikara Ookkoota and other right-wing groups have sought permission from the state government to hoist the national flag at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, people close to developments said on Monday.

In a letter, dated January 15, the organisations have sought permission from the state government to celebrate Republic Day on the ground by hoisting the tricolour and conducting other cultural programmes.

The forum warned that “if permission is not given, they would ignore the administration’s instructions and hoist the flag at Idgah Maidan”.

“A single member bench of the Karnataka High Court in an interim order dated 25-8-2022 said that Independence Day, Republic Day and other national festivals can be celebrated at the ground. A copy of the order is attached. Accordingly, on 15-8-2022, Amruta Mahotsava Independence Day was celebrated with grandeur,” the letter stated.

“On 26-1-2023, it is mandatory to celebrate Republic Day programmes across the country with grandeur by central and state governments, schools, colleges and other organisations. We request the state government and the Revenue Department to celebrate the Republic Day on 26-1-2023 at the playground in Chamarajpet,” the letter further said.

Yeshwanth Kumar, a member of the forum, said they have written to the state government and deputy commissioner regarding this and alleged that they did not receive any response regarding their request so far.

“We have written to the state government and the deputy commissioner. But they have not responded to our requests. We will hold a meeting with PC Mohan, the MP from Bengaluru Central, on Monday,” Kumar said.

The forum had given a letter to the state government and the deputy commissioner in December last year as well, Kumar said.

In June last year, Idgah Maidan was in the middle of a controversy over its ownership. While the city municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), claimed the playground to be its property, Muslim organisations asserted that the land belonged to the Karnataka State Waqf Board.

Controversy erupted in June, 2021after several Hindu organisations sought permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals at the site.

The BBMP claimed that as per the 1974 metropolis survey, the Idgah maidan was indicated to be a playground and civic property belonging to the city’s corporation. The Waqf Board asserted that the 2.1 acre of contested land is a registered waqf property and that it has been since the 1850s.

Later, the Wakf Board approached the Karnataka high court against an order by the BBMP, which said that the ground belongs to the revenue department. In an interim order on August 25 last year, a single-judge bench ordered that the ground should be used only to celebrate Muslim festivals and as a playground at other times. It also directed for the status quo on the land.

On August 15, the Indian flag was hoisted at the Maidan by revenue department officials amid tight security as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.