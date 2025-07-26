Chinnaswamy stadium deemed ‘unsafe’ for mass gatherings after Bengaluru stampede: Report

In a fresh development on the Bengaluru stampede case, the Karnataka Government-formed Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission has delivered a critical assessment of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing it as “unsuitable and unsafe for mass gatherings”, as reported by news agency PTI. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, after the deadly stampede.(AFP)

This conclusion, arising in the aftermath of a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured dozens during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victorious IPL celebration event, brings into question upcoming prominent events at the stadium, such as the ICC Women's World Cup matches planned later this year.

The commission's findings, recently presented to the state cabinet, highlight fundamental structural concerns at the stadium, emphasizing that its current design does not cater safely to large crowds, the report said. With the Women's World Cup's opening match and final slated for the venue, the implications of the report could disrupt major international events.

In anticipation of these safety dilemmas, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has already opted to conduct next month’s Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament without spectators, the report stated.

The assessment also urged sports authorities to shift high-attendance events to locations better equipped for sizable crowds, warning that, in its present form, the stadium fails basic requirements for public safety. Recommendations include adding more access and exit points, robust evacuation plans, and strict adherence to global safety standards before permitting any further mass events.

Until these improvements materialize, the commission cautioned that large-scale gatherings at Chinnaswamy would endanger attendees, impede emergency response, and strain vehicular movement in the city.

Additionally, the commission advised that legal proceedings be initiated against key officials, including KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, former secretary A Shankar, treasurer ES Jairam, along with RCB’s Rajesh Menon and DNA Entertainment Networks' T Venkat Vardhan and Sunil Mathur, the report added.

Amidst these developments, DNA Entertainment Networks has challenged the commission’s formation and conclusions through a petition filed with the Karnataka High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)