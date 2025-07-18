Karnataka Cabinet to decide action on RCB victory celebrations in next meeting

The state government has deferred its decision on action to be taken against organisers of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration, after the cabinet on Thursday received the final report into the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people and injured over 50 outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On June 4, a stampede took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration after a large number of fans gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium (PTI)

The two-volume report, submitted by retired high court judge justice John Michael Cunha on July 11, was formally placed before the cabinet on Thursday but was taken up at the end of the meeting. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said, “The cabinet has received the report of justice Cunha. We will study and discuss the same in the next cabinet meeting and we will communicate the decisions thereafter.”

Asked if any part of the findings had been reviewed or discussed, he said, “It is not known. We opened that as the last subject at the meeting today. The cabinet will study the report. We will discuss and decide on it in the next meeting.” On whether the report would be submitted to the court, Patil said, “Whenever it has to be submitted, we will submit it.”

While no immediate announcement was made, two ministers present in the meeting told HT that the cabinet had discussed the possibility of pressing criminal charges against RCB, KSCA and event organiser DNA Entertainment Networks. A final decision, they said, would be taken after a detailed discussion in the next cabinet.

Ahead of the cabinet’s consideration, the state government had blamed the event organisers in a status report submitted to the HC on June 12. The report stated that the organisers conducted the celebrations without police permission, failed to anticipate the size of the crowd, and neglected safety measures.

The government said the organisers — RCB, DNA Networks and KSCA — acted without prior consultation or approval from city police. On June 3, just hours before the final match in Ahmedabad, KSCA submitted a last-minute intimation to Cubbon Park police, expressing the possibility of holding a celebration if RCB won. The report noted that this was not a formal application, nor did it comply with the procedures laid out in the 2009 Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions Order.

“There was no requisition for permissions in the prescribed format, nor was any necessary information provided to the concerned departments to anticipate the gathering and make adequate preparations,” the report said.

Despite lacking clearance, RCB’s social media handles began posting celebratory announcements from 7.01am on June 4. An early post invited fans to a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, with “free entry” mentioned explicitly. A video from star cricketer Virat Kohli was shared at 8.55 am. At 3.14pm, the organisers posted that entry would be limited and available via free passes, by which time thousands had already gathered outside the venue. In total, nine gates witnessed crowd surges

“This created confusion, frustration, and chaos among the public who had already gathered at the stadium and were in high emotions,” the government told the court.

The report held the organisers responsible for failing to open the gates on time and for deploying private security guards who had no instructions on managing the flow of attendees. “The private security personnel deployed by the organisers at the gates lacked proper instructions regarding the gate openings... This prompted the crowd to force their way into the stadium by breaking open Gate Nos. 1, 2, and 21,” the report stated.

The chaos was intensified by the lack of loudspeakers, signage or any public guidance system. “Standard protocols were ignored... There were no signages and communication systems to navigate the crowds, no comprehensive instructions to trained staff, and no adequate speakers to make announcements,” it added.

Following the incident, the government suspended five police officers, including the city police commissioner and two senior IPS officers. A magisterial inquiry was also ordered on June 4. FIRs were registered against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Networks, and four arrests have been made so far. The political secretary to the chief minister was removed from his post, and the state intelligence chief was replaced.

The report also revealed that the organisers failed to provide any on-site medical arrangements despite mentioning first-aid stations on the passes. “There was absolutely no arrangement made by the organiser... The primary duty and responsibility... was completely neglected,” the status report said. Emergency services had to be arranged by local police, who deployed ambulances and used their own vehicles to transport the injured to hospitals.

Acknowledging the lack of a formal crowd management policy, the government is now drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such tragedies at future events. “The State Government is in the process of formulating a Standard Operating Procedure outlining mandatory measures to be undertaken by all relevant stakeholders for effective crowd management,” the report concluded.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress-led government of evading responsibility and politicising the incident. BJP MLA Aravind Bellad said the event had also been promoted by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and other government officials. “It’s not only RCB that invited people, a huge number of people came on the invitation of the Congress, DK Shivakumar and government officials. The DPAR secretary came on TV and invited people. The government is solely responsible for this,” he said.

Bellad also questioned why police officers were suspended if the government believed only RCB was at fault. “If the report says RCB is solely responsible, why did the government suspend police officers? The chief minister should apologise to the former police commissioner,” he said. “Just to take credit for the victory, the CM and the deputy CM invited people. To now put the blame on a great player like Virat Kohli or RCB is wrong.”