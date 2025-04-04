Clarity on KPCC prez post once CM Siddaramaiah returns from Delhi: Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said that his and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre's names were reportedly before the Congress high command for consideration for the post of the party's state unit president, and that he would extend full cooperation even if the latter or anyone else is chosen for the post. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently in New Delhi to meet the high command.

He, however, said that there is no clarity yet on whether the high command is planning to change the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president for now, and there may be some clearer picture in this regard once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returns from New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, who is currently in Delhi, earlier today met All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge. He had also met party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is currently on an extension in the KPCC president post.

"I don't know. Only when I meet the CM, once he comes back, will I get to know what was discussed with the high command," Jarkiholi said, responding to a question regarding the CM's meeting with the high command and whether he would have discussed in his favour for the president post.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I don't know who has said my name to the high command. I have seen media reports that Minister Eshwar Khandre and my name are before them. I will discuss with the CM once he is back and will try to know what happened."

He, however, clarified that the high command has not discussed the issue with him. "I have not asked the high command for it (President post). Whenever they discuss with me, I will share my opinion with the high command."

Jarkiholi, an ST leader and considered close to CM Siddaramaiah, is seen among the prime contenders for the KPCC president post, and he had even expressed his aspiration for it in the past.

A section of party leaders has been insisting that Shivakumar should not hold two positions — Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress president — in keeping with the party’s ‘one man, one post’ policy any more, and a new president should be appointed soon.

Asked if he would support Khandre if made the KPCC president, Jarkiholi said, "My support will be there, whoever it is. There is no question of having any doubts in this regard."

To a question on whether there is a possibility of changing the KPCC president soon, the minister said, "We will get to know how serious the high command is about a change, from the CM, once he returns from Delhi."

"We don't know what discussion has happened with the chief minister. Once we get to know, we will be able to react," he said.

Questioned whether he was still in the presidential race or withdrawing, Jarkiholi said, "It is not a question of me staying in the race or withdrawing. It is for the high command to decide."

"The party will decide based on their calculation. They won't decide based on what we ask for. One has to wait," he said.

Jarkiholi, in response to a question, said he had not discussed with the high command the issue of alleged attempts to honeytrap Minister K N Rajanna during his recent Delhi visit.