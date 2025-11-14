‘Cleaner footpaths? Where?’ Bengaluru residents fact-check Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s praise post

A post by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praising visible improvements in Bengaluru’s roads and footpaths has triggered a wave of mixed reactions from residents, many of whom argued it was too early to celebrate. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s comment came in response to recent civic works taken up across the city.

Shaw’s comment came in response to recent civic works taken up across the city, where she credited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior BBMP officials for “rescuing the city” from deteriorating infrastructure.

“We are finally seeing cleaner footpaths and asphalted roads. Your leadership has been key in preventing the city from collapsing under garbage debris and potholes,” she wrote on X, also urging citizens to participate in building a “world-class city.”

Read her post here:

But the optimism did not entirely reflect what many Bengalureans say is the on-ground reality.

Several users responded with contrasting experiences, pointing out that the improvements appear uneven and limited to certain pockets of the city. “Kindly take a tour of Varthur–Gunjur Road and weigh in your feedback,” one user wrote, hinting at long-standing complaints about the condition of the stretch.

Another resident from HSR Layout shared photos of broken walkways and uneven surfaces. “Cleaner footpath? This is HSR, the cradle of startups. Not some inner lane but 17th Cross, where many unicorns operate. Yes, there’s a resemblance of a footpath here, but only just,” the user commented.

Others flagged civic mismanagement. One user alleged that garbage collection vehicles were dumping waste haphazardly in their neighbourhood. “When it rains, the roads get flooded with filthy, unhygienic water. It’s really pathetic,” the user said, tagging BDA officials.

While some welcomed Shaw’s appreciation, many insisted that the improvements were limited and said the city needed consistent, wide-scale action. “Large parts of the city are still reeling. It’s too early to call this a success. It requires sustained effort, not selective beautification,” a resident wrote.

