CM Bommai says govt will not file appeal questioning abolition of the ACB

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) by the Karnataka High Court.
When his attention was drawn to an individual who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the high court verdict to abolish the ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, the Chief Minister said there is no connection between that individual and the government.
"The government's stand is very clear. The party is also of the stand not to file the appeal. The BJP election manifesto too had favoured the abolition of ACB and we will abide by it," Bommai said. "The process of implementing the court's order has started. So the question of filing an appeal does not arise. Even the State Cabinet has decided not to file the appeal," he added.
The judgement of the HC's Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha had come on August 11, on a petition challenging the ACB's formation and the subsequent March 16, 2016 government order withdrawing the powers of the Lokayukta police from registering and investigating cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The formation of the ACB through an "executive order" is not justified and constitutional, the judgement said. "With this, the ACB stands abolished." Bommai, in response to a question, said the ruling BJP's 'Janotsava' rally will be held in Doddaballapura on September 8.
At a recent meeting, the party had decided to organise seven mega Janotsava rallies in different parts of the state like Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Shivamogga, and in Kalyana Karnataka region.
The rallies would be held between the first week of September and mid-October, and the first one at Doddaballapura. Planned to showcase the achievements of the government, the Janatsova was to be held on July 28 to mark the completion of the BJP being in power for three years and Bommai's one year as Chief Minister. It was cancelled following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar's murder in Dakshina Kannada on July 26.
Replying to Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's allegation that the BJP was trying to disrupt the agitations, like it did in Kodagu by imposing prohibitory orders, Bommai said, "Siddaramaiah is in great confusion. It all started with his confusing statements." "Did we say that the picture of Savarkar must not be put in the Muslim area? It was Siddaramaiah who said it and created confusion, and we we are not responsible for it," he said.
Asked about Siddaramaiah's statement that not only eggs but stones were also hurled at his convoy during his recent visit to Kodagu and the protest against him was government sponsored, the Chief Minister said, "It is a big lie. Already instructions are given for the investigation on the incident and he has also been given protection. There is no need for the government to do such things."
Spice of life | Living longer, staying younger with aplomb
As we are in a better position to hold on to our youthfulness, today, there is nothing wrong with keeping ourselves in good humour, as our health and well-being depend on how we accept our age. The other day, a couplet on old age by Urdu poet Daag Dehlvi, disappointed me a little. You should not give up your hold on life so easily! Let me take on the Bard of Avon, Shakespeare.
Cops’ yearly uniform allowance enhanced to ₹15,000: Jai Ram
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh police officers had been enhanced from ₹3,675 to ₹15,000 per annum. The chief minister, while addressing Himachal Pradesh Police Service Officers, said the Himachal Pradesh police was one of the most disciplined and dedicated police forces in the country. The police force must also upgrade and enhance their capacity to meet the challenges of the fast technological advancements.
Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday. Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.” Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
