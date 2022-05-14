CM Bommai: will decide on attending World Economic Forum's annual meet
- Karnataka CM Bommai on Saturday said he will soon take a call on his visit to Swiss ski resort town of Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will soon take a call on his visit to Swiss ski resort town of Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting. He said he will have to decide on the days and schedule considering the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls, also the possibility of local body polls being announced.
"I will decide regarding the Davos visit today. I'm one among the two Chief Ministers who have got invitation for Davos, it is an important event, but as these elections have come now, for how many days I should go, when to go, I will decide," Bommai told reporters in response to a question.
Bommai and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are expected to be in Davos for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2022 from May 22-26, while Maharashtra minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray as also Telangana minister and the state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son K T Rama Rao would be there.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some senior union ministers are also expected to participate in the WEF's Davos summit, one of the most high-profile congregations of the world leaders globally, but there has been no official announcement so far regarding their participation. Bommai today will be participating in the Karnataka BJP core committee meeting.
"Our party leaders- our in charge (General Secretary) Arun Singh, Santosh ji (National General Secretary)- are coming for the core committee meeting where Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar (former CMs) and other senior leaders will be present," Bommai said.
Several issues including the political situation, also strategy and candidates for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls will be discussed at the core committee meeting, he said. Biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two each graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively.
Also biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June three. Responding to a question about any communication from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding cabinet expansion or rejig as he had said BJP central leaders will decide and inform in a couple of days, Bommai asked, "can you count like that (exactly) in politics?"
The Chief Minister who on Wednesday had met Shah in Delhi to discuss the much awaited expansion or rejig of his Cabinet had said that the BJP central leadership would communicate its decision in this regard after discussions, and that "anything may happen at any time."
-
‘Won’t spare those responsible’: Kejriwal orders magisterial probe in Mudka fire
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city's labour minister, and industries minister Satyendar Jain. West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg will be carrying out the magisterial inquiry into the case as ordered by the chief minister.
-
Jakhar drops Congress from Twitter handle before going live on FB
Barely two hours before going live on Facebook with his 'dil ki baat', former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday removed all references to the party from his social media handles. Also read: Jakhar, Thomas removed from Congress posts over 'anti-party activities' Jakhar, who has been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities, first removed the Congress from his Twitter bio.
-
50% of murders in Bengaluru in 2022 were due to domestic issues: Study
Even as the total number of murders reported in Karnataka capital Bengaluru might be on the decline this year, data acquired from the police department shows that nearly 50% of the murders are due to domestic issues. The total murder count for the city stands at 49 as of Friday, i.e., May 13, of which 23 are related to domestic issues.
-
3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed
Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police. A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident. Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.
-
Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 'stringent action' against those found guilty for a fire in the city's Mundka, as he arrived to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics