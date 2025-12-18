Commuters on Bengaluru highways can now scan QR codes to instantly access highway details, emergency contacts

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun installing QR-code-based information boards along major highways in Karnataka's Bengaluru, aiming to make commuting safer and more convenient for commuters. Commuters can also obtain details about nearby toll plazas and wayside amenities.(X@NHAI_Official)

The authority announced the initiative on X, emphasising that it will improve transparency and provide quick access to essential highway information.

The new QR codes are designed to assist travellers in emergency situations and offer instant access to highway patrol teams, police stations, hospitals, and the NHAI helpline.

Also read| Bengaluru woman booked for stalking cop, writing love letter in blood

Commuters can also obtain details about nearby toll plazas and wayside amenities.

Where the QR-code boards Are installed

Bengaluru–Nelamangala section of NH-48 Bengaluru–Kolar–Mulbagal section of NH-75

How commuters can use QR codes

Travelers simply need to scan the QR code using a smartphone to instantly receive important information about the highway stretch, nearby facilities, and emergency contacts.

Also read| Bengaluru apartment complex booked for running parallel justice system

This includes access to engineers, highway patrol teams, police stations, hospitals, and the NHAI helpline.

Social media slams NHAI

The initiative sparked reactions on social media, with users calling out the lack of transparency, saying that the app serves no public purpose if contractor's name and other details are missing.

One social media user said citizens don't die because they could not find a hotel but unaccountability for bad roads.

''This isn’t transparency, it’s distraction. If contractor name, project cost, maintenance agency and grievance accountability are missing, the app serves no public purpose. Citizens don’t die because they couldn’t find a hotel. They die because no one is held responsible for bad roads. No accountability = useless optics,'' the user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

''To scan this QR code, someone needs to stop his vehicle and create traffic congestion. How do you ensure that there are no posters pasted on the QR code,'' another commented.

''Is this a joke? Where is the money and people/ company information about the construction and maintenance of this road,'' a third user wrote.