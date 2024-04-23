Cong Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi, Union HM Amit Shah to campaign in Bengaluru today

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to make appearances in Karnataka, and is slated to address public gatherings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru's HSR Layout to campaign for two of the party's candidates. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (AICC)

Interestingly, her campaign rally in Bengaluru South constituency overlaps with Union Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in the same Lok Sabha segment.

As per the Congress's Karnataka unit, Gandhi will kick off her itinerary with a public meeting at the Old Middle School ground in Chitradurga, scheduled for 3 pm. In the electoral fray, Congress has positioned 68-year-old B N Chandrappa against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Govind Karjol (73), a former deputy chief minister.

Following her engagement in Chitradurga, Gandhi will fly to Bengaluru to address another public meeting at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Play Ground in HSR Layout, which falls under the Bengaluru South constituency, at 6 pm.

Here, she will advocate for Congress candidate and former MLA Sowmya Reddy - daughter of incumbent Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy - who is contesting against the current BJP MP and Youth Wing president, Tejasvi Surya.

Gandhi's visit coincides with Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled roadshow at Swami Vivekananda Circle in the Bengaluru South constituency during the evening hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to be in Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday where he will take part in a series of election campaigns. Shah will hold road shows in various parts of Bengaluru on April 23 and address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hubballi the next day.

