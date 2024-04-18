BJP's Jagdish Shettar challenges Cong to secure 40 seats in Lok Sabha elections

Reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement that the NDA would not cross 180 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Shetter challenged Congress to secure 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Jagdish Shetter

In a fervent declaration during the filing of his nomination for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Jagdish Shetter said, "I challenge Congress to cross 40 seats. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a part of the INDIA bloc, said that they won't even secure 40 seats. The people have decided that we will cross 400 seats.

Shettar also asserted confidence in securing a landslide victory. Buoyed by what he described as an overwhelming welcome from people during his campaign, he exuded optimism about not only his own triumph but also the broader success of the BJP in the upcoming elections.

On his nomination from the Belgavi parliamentary constituency, Shetter said that when I entered the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency last month, on that day more than 10,000 people gathered and welcomed me very heartfully.

"I am visiting all areas and I'm going to people, requesting that they vote. All the leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party--MLA, ex-MLA, office bearers, workers--everybody is supporting me and they are actively campaigning.

He further said that today's filing of the nomination is a big event. "I think, in the history of the Belgavi parliamentary constituency, it is a big gathering today. Thousands of people welcomed and participated in the rally. So I'm very confident that with a bigger margin, I'm going to win, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to win and it is a support for Narendra Modi. He has to become Prime Minister for the third time," he added.

Notably, Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)