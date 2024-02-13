'Congress govt gave 'Karnataka Model' to the country': Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress government has introduced the 'Karnataka Model' to the country. DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after the Governor's address, he said, "Our government has followed the philosophy of 'Nudidanthe nade' of Basavanna and has walked the talk. The Prime minister is copying our guarantee model in his campaign."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ | Cong govt in Karnataka made Governor tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature

"Our government has done in six months what no government could do in the history of the country. The Opposition is unable to digest the truth," added Shivakumar.

Asked about BJP leaders wearing saffron shawls to the Session, he said, "They are free to wear whatever they want. Saffron isn't their private property. One should practice dharma in politics but not politics in dharma."

"BJP is trying to politicise religion. Let them wear saffron or black, we will focus on working towards the development of our state," D K Shivakumar further added.

ALSO READ | ‘Jai Shri Ram’ vs ‘Jai Bheem’: Slogan war breaks out between Cong, BJP in Karnataka assembly

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on February 10 said that the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be "pro-people.

"While speaking at the meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee, Shivakumar said, "Congress will prepare a people-friendly manifesto that will help all sections of society. A similar exercise was done while preparing a manifesto for the Assembly election, and we launched the five-guarantee scheme based on the same."