‘Jai Shri Ram’ vs ‘Jai Bheem’: Slogan war breaks out between Cong, BJP in Karnataka assembly

A war of words broke out in the Karnataka assembly on Monday during the first day of the joint session as the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in sloganeering. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, State Assembly Speaker UT Khader and other MLAs attend the Joint Session of the State Assembly, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Savitha)

The “slogan war” occurred shortly after Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot finished his speech, when BJP MLAs raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, countered by the Congress' “Jai Bheem” and “Jai Basavanna”.

The saffron party leaders had started the sitting off with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, setting the undertone for the entire session, which intensified with the conclusion of the governor's speech - “Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka, Thank you”.

BJP members, bedecked in saffron shawls, continued chanting "Jai Shri Ram" until Gehlot exited, which fuelled a response from the Congress' side, who shouted “Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution”.

Santosh Lad, Bairati Suresh, Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar, and other leaders from the grand old party engaged in sloganeering, news agency ANI reported.

Leaders from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) remained neutral throughout the “slogan war”. The regional party, headed by former PM Deve Gowda, recently joined hands with the BJP to fight the upcoming and much anticipated Lok Sabha election together later this year.

