BJP: Will raise issues of fund misuse, water crisis in Karnataka Assembly

Leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka announced on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will raise the issues of mismanagement of funds, fraudulent practices concerning farmers, and a dire water crisis affecting several cities during the ongoing assembly session. R Ashoka (PTI)

Accusing the Karnataka government of malfeasance, BJP’s Ashoka said that the party would launch a struggle to oust the Congress government from both the legislative chamber and the political arena.

“The state government is not releasing funds and committing fraud with the farmers. There is a severe crisis in drinking water, but, to impress the friend in Tamil Nadu, the state’s water was released to that state. Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya are facing a water crisis now. We will take up this issue in the Assembly session,” he said. “After the Congress government assumed power in the state, Karnataka is reeling under drought. The treasury is empty, and 40% of the money has gone to the pockets of Congress leaders,” Ashoka alleged.

Meanwhile, large and medium industries minister MB Patil defended the Congress government’s record, asserting that the party had fulfilled its promises and remained committed to its principles. He criticised the BJP’s rhetoric as a “factory of lies” and highlighted the disparity between their electoral pledges and subsequent actions.

“The Congress party has always been known for walking the talk. But the BJP is just the opposite. They had claimed they would double the income of farmers. The severity of drought is widespread in the state. The union government officials have submitted the report after reviewing the grim situation. However, so far, the BJP government at the centre has not granted us even a single penny under NDRF,” Patil added.

The commencement of the state budget session on Monday marked the beginning of legislative proceedings, with chief minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to present the state budget on February 16.

As governor Thawarchand Gehlot concluded his address to both Houses of the Karnataka legislature with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Karnataka”, BJP members made a symbolic statement by chanting “Jai Sri Ram” and “Bharat mata ki jai.” BJP members also donned saffron shawls.

Concurrently, some Congress MLAs raised “Jai Bhim” slogans, reflecting a diverse array of sentiments within the legislative body. “BJP members came to the House wearing saffron shawls and behaved provocatively. They chant only Jai Sri Ram. However, we salute Ambedkar, Basavanna, and Valmiki along with Ram. Saffron cloth has been used in our homes, in Lingayat Mutts for ages. It is not BJP’s property”, he lambasted.