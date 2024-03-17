 ‘Congress is struggling to find contestants for Lok Sabha polls’: Karnataka BJP mounts an attack | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
‘Congress is struggling to find contestants for Lok Sabha polls’: Karnataka BJP mounts an attack

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed confidence and said that the Congress will win at least 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Congress party cannot find candidates for upcoming general elections in the state. The BJP chief in Karnataka, BY Vijayendra attacked the ruling party and said that the Congress party would be defeated bigtime.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijayendra said, “The Congress party is in power in Karnataka and still not able to find candidates for the poll. They are looking at their own ministers to contest from different seats and trying to convince them. It does not have any direction and is going to be defeated by a huge margin.”

Vijayendra also said that the people of the state are with PM Modi. “Fortunately, the people's mood is in our favour, and Karnataka wants to see Modi Ji once again as prime minister. We are going to win the maximum number of seats in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed confidence and said that the Congress will win at least 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “We have almost finalised our list of candidates. The Congress Election Committee meeting has been postponed due to Bharat Jodo Yatra's valedictory celebrations and the INDIA bloc meeting. The list will be finalised in the Committee meeting on March 19. We are going to win 20 seats out of 28 in Karnataka.” Elections for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

Fourteen seats in South Karnataka, including Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South and coastal regions, will go to polls in the first phase on April 26. The remaining 14 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on May 7.

