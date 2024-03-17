Karnataka EC to monitor movement of water tankers amid shortage: Report

The Election Commission in Karnataka will keep a close watch on the movement of water tankers in that state following the declaration of a model code of conduct (MCC), according to a report in The Indian Express. The state government has already regulated the prices of water tankers in Bengaluru amid the severe shortage in water supply in the capital city. Karnataka EC to monitor the movement of water tankers amid shortage: Report

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena said that action will be taken if any political party or an individual is seen supplying water with the intention to manipulate voters.

“Though there is a regulation by the state government on water tankers, the election commission will also keep water tankers in observation. Facilities provided by a political party will be treated as a violation as it can influence voters. Anyone who spots such irregularity can alert the election officers by dialling 1950 or can report the issue on the vigil app,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Earlier this month, Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state government would take over the private water tankers in Bengaluru given the severe water shortage.

As Karnataka’s capital is grappling with a water crisis, the private water tankers used to charge upwards of ₹2000 which usually cost less than ₹800.

At least 412 panchayats in 98 taluks in the state face a drinking water crisis. Water is being supplied through 204 water tankers in 175 villages.

Elections for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

Fourteen seats in South Karnataka, including Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South and coastal regions, will go to polls in the first phase on April 26, whereas the remaining 14 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on May 7.