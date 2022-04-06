Congress, JD (S) slam BJP over communal unrest in Karnataka

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) on Tuesday lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over communal tensions that continue to grip the discourse in the state.

Siddaramaiah, Congress legislator and Leader of the Opposition, said that the BJP was using polarisation for political gains in the 2023 assembly elections.

“In temples, churches and mosques loudspeakers are used. Who has been troubled by this? They are raising these issues intentionally. I condemn this. These are attempts to spoil the peace and harmony in the society,” Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah also called Bommai “weak” for being unable to contain right-wing groups who have gone after the minorities back-to-back.

Some right-wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, “this will backfire BJP in the coming days”.

It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said. Does the “silence” of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue? It is important to bring order to the state for overall progress. “If the Chief Minister has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down,” Siddaramaiah said. “His failure is hurting people”.

“It is anti-national on the part of groups asking people not to buy Mangoes from Muslim vendors,” Kumaraswamy said, reacting to the latest call by right-wing groups.

“For hundreds of years, the fruits and other eatables they (Muslims) sold is what we have all eaten. Why do such issues come up only around elections? Only to get votes,” Kumaraswamy said.

BJP REACTION