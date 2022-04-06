Congress, JD (S) slam BJP over communal unrest in Karnataka
The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) on Tuesday lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over communal tensions that continue to grip the discourse in the state.
Siddaramaiah, Congress legislator and Leader of the Opposition, said that the BJP was using polarisation for political gains in the 2023 assembly elections.
“In temples, churches and mosques loudspeakers are used. Who has been troubled by this? They are raising these issues intentionally. I condemn this. These are attempts to spoil the peace and harmony in the society,” Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.
Siddaramaiah also called Bommai “weak” for being unable to contain right-wing groups who have gone after the minorities back-to-back.
Some right-wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.
Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, “this will backfire BJP in the coming days”.
It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said. Does the “silence” of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue? It is important to bring order to the state for overall progress. “If the Chief Minister has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down,” Siddaramaiah said. “His failure is hurting people”.
“It is anti-national on the part of groups asking people not to buy Mangoes from Muslim vendors,” Kumaraswamy said, reacting to the latest call by right-wing groups.
“For hundreds of years, the fruits and other eatables they (Muslims) sold is what we have all eaten. Why do such issues come up only around elections? Only to get votes,” Kumaraswamy said.
BJP REACTION
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
