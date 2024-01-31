‘Congress leaders should be last ones to talk about Ambedkar’: CT Ravi hits back to Priyank Kharge in Keragodu flag row

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka leader CT Ravi on Tuesday attacked Congress, saying that its leaders should be the last ones to talk about BR Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India. File photo of BJP leader CT Ravi.(ANI)

CT Ravi was reacting to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's post on X, where he alleged that the BJP placed religion above the nation and quoted Ambedkar's speech warning the nation about political parties having more allegiance towards a particular religion than towards the nation.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

"Of all the people in Bharat, CONgis should be the last ones to talk about the Father of our Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar. Bharatiyas will never forget how that Incompetent Dynast Nehru ensured the defeat of Babasaheb in two Lok Sabha elections," CT Ravi posted on X.

READ | Keragodu flag row: Malavalli MLA files complaint against CT Ravi for ‘disrespecting’ national flag

He said that the people of India will never forgive Congress for "continuously insulting Dr Ambedkar and Dalits while enjoying power for decades."

"Those who did not award the Bharat Ratna to Dr Ambedkar should not be lecturing us about the Nation. Every Bharatiya is aware that for the BJP, the Nation comes first, the Party next and the Self last. They are also aware that CONgress will not blink an eye to sacrifice Bharat and its interests for the sake of power. CONgis who cannot think beyond Appeasement and Vote Bank politics should look within before finding fault with others," he posted on X.

Priyank Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP leaders and their "masters" in the RSS of placing religion and the party above the nation.

"It is extremely obvious that for the @BJP4Karnataka & their masters RSS, it is always self, organization, party & religion above the Nation," Priyank Kharge posted on X.

"In his final address to the Constituent Assembly, Babasaheb Ambedkar spoke about prioritizing creed over the nation and issued us a warning," Priyank Kharge wrote in the post.

"Will history repeat itself? It is this thought which fills me with anxiety. This anxiety is deepened by the realization of the fact that in addition to our old enemies in the form of castes and creeds. We are going to have many political parties with diverse and opposing political creeds.

READ | Karnataka govt to set aside ₹100 crore to revamp Ram temples

Will Indians place the country above their creed or will they place the creed above the country? I do not know. But this much is certain if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever. This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood," Kharge quoted Ambedkar.

In his response to the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramiah had said that it was not right to hoist the Bhagwa flag instead of the Indian flag.

Accusing the BJP of plotting against the state government by intimidating people in the village, the Chief Minister said, "It is no accident that the Hanuman flag is hoisted where the national flag should have been hoisted, deliberately violating the rules and protesting against the government."

"This incident is a pre-arranged act of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Such a situation has been created to systematically raise the people against the state government. There is no doubt that the plot to create communal riots in Mandya is a preparation for the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP leaders," Siddaramaiah claimed.

The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to maintaining peace and order in society.