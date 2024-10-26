'Congress made impossible for me to work': HD Kumaraswamy on past alliance

In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for 14 months, but Congress made it 'impossible' for him to work for the people of the state. HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Addressing a large gathering at Channapatna on Friday, Kumaraswamy said that despite the challenges posed by the Congress party, he took some major decisions.

"I served as CM for 14 months, but Congress made it impossible for me to continue my work for the people," he stated.

Despite these challenges, he reminded the audience of his key achievements, including the historic waiver of farmer loans and multiple development projects in various constituencies.

"I managed to allocate substantial funding for various sectors despite their obstruction. Who developed Channapatna? Let the records show what I have done," the former CM challenged.

The Union Minister accused the Congress government of misleading the people with empty promises of providing plots and homes, while actually displacing farmers.

(Also Read: Lokayukta police question CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in MUDA case)

"For the last four months, Congress leaders have been coming here, saying they'll give sites and houses. In reality, they've been pushing out farmers. Where are the developments that were promised?" Kumaraswamy asked. He also pointed to the lack of real progress in Channapatna under Congress's influence, urging the voters to make a change.

"Though I have health issues, I am still actively working for you, travelling across the country to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have faith that the people of Channapatna will extend their blessings to Nikhil," he added.

Notably, Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, will be contesting the Karnataka by-polls from Channapatna seat which will be held on November 13.

"I present Nikhil Kumaraswamy to you, the people of Channapatna. He will carry forward the work we have started, focusing on the welfare of farmers and the poor. I trust you will support him just as you have supported me," Kumaraswamy further said.

(Also Read: Woman kicks, abuses traffic cop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, arrested. Watch video)