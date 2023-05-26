Karnataka: Cong worker killed by 5 bike-borne attackers

A Congress worker was brutally killed by five unidentified assailants near Laggere, Choudeshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ravi alias Matti Ravi (42), worked as an auto driver. The incident took place in front of Halli Ruchi hotel, sending shockwaves through the local community. Congress worker killed by unidentfied assailants near Choudeshwari Nagar on Wednesday (Representational image)

According to senior officials, Ravi had returned home after completing his work around 11 pm on Wednesday. Subsequently, he visited a nearby bar and consumed alcohol. Later in the evening, Ravi attended a birthday party organized by his fellow Congress worker, Krishnamurthy.

As Ravi was leaving the party, he was ambushed by unknown individuals riding a motorcycle. Desperate to evade the sudden attack, Ravi attempted to flee, but he was relentlessly pursued and cornered near Halli Ruchi hotel. The assailants brutally assaulted him with a knife and struck him on the head with a stone, resulting in his untimely death.

“It was my birthday today. I had asked workers to come for dinner. Events finished at 10 pm. Around 11 pm, I heard a sound. When I came around 8 people were attacking him inside a hotel and they ran away,” Krishnamurthy said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and investigators are actively working to determine the exact cause. “Where he was killed, we found that Ravi’s face was scratched out from a poster nearby. Only his face was cut from the poster. We suspect a personal motive is behind the heinous act. The Nandini Layout police arrived at the crime scene last night and conducted a thorough inspection,” said a senior police officer.

Bengaluru north DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the wife of the deceased and added that the police are trying to nab the absconding accused.

“On the complaint of Ravi’s wife Pushpa, a case has been registered under section 302 & SC/ST Act. During a birthday celebration of one Krishna Murthy, a fight broke out between two groups when five people attacked Matthiravi with a knife and stones and fatally injured him. We are trying to nab the absconding accused”, the DCP said.

The victim’s body has been transferred to Victoria hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

“He was hit on his head with a stone that led to his death. Police sent the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem”, DCP Shiva Prakash said.