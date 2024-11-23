Menu Explore
Cong's CP Yogeshwar leads with 45K votes, JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy trails behind in Karnataka's Channapatna

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 23, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Yogeshwara is leading with 45982 votes with Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy trailing with 34808 votes.

BJP turncoat CP Yogeshwara, who joined the Congress in October is leading from the Channapatna seat, counting for which began on Saturday morning, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India.

Though CP Yogeshwar.
Though CP Yogeshwar.

As per the ECI trends at 10:30 am today, Yogeshwara is leading with 45982 votes with Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy trailing with 34808 votes.

Independent candidate Ningaraju Shanakanapura is in the third spot with 908 votes, as per ECI trends.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) State Youth Unit President, is competing against CP Yogeshwara, who joined the Congress after resigning as BJP MLC last month. Notably, HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) defeated Yogeeshwara in the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls from the seat. The seat fell vacant after HDK won from the Mandya parliamentary segment in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Channapatna by-polls, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the youth is with him and he is confident that the people will bless him.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil said, "From the last 18 days, people have given me confidence. I am very confident today that the work done by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy will come in handy for my victory. The youth is with me...I am confident that the people of Channapatna will bless me."

Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Yediyurappa said that the people should teach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a befitting lesson by securing victory for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Nikhil in Channapatna, Yediyurappa said, "There's no use in electing Congress puppet CP Yogeshwar in the land of toys. This government can't even fill a single pothole."

