In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused the minister of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide.
“Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed last night by the contractor's family. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides have also been named in the FIR. Their names are Basavaraj and Ramesh,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.
The development came even as the opposition Congress and JD(S) demanded Eshwarappa's resignation for the death of Santosh K Patil, who, besides being a contractor, identified himself as the national secretary of the Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group. Patil, who was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, had accused the state panchayat raj and rural development minister of demanding commission to the tune of ₹4 crore for construction of a road in Belagavi's Higaldo village.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP, and Eshwarappa himself, have rejected the opposition's call for his ouster, with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that the police will conduct a ‘thorough and detailed’ investigation in the case.
In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks. He is also facing a court-ordered probe for alleged provocative comments made by him following the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha, who was fatally stabbed in Shivamogga, in February.
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi's Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze. Fire at Ram Lal Anand college Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi's University's south campus on Tuesday morning.
Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B. R Ambedkar.
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
