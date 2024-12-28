Contractor suicide in Bidar: 2 head constables suspended for dereliction of duty

Two head constables posted at the Gandhi Gunj police station in Karnataka's Bidar were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the suicide of a 26-year-old contractor who died by lying in front of a train in Bidar, police said on Saturday. police said that all the six accused involved in the case have been arrested. (HT File)

Rajesh Chelva and Shamala were suspended on Friday for not filing a missing complaint when the victim's family approached the police station, they said.

"Instead of taking a complaint and registering an FIR, the head constables suggested the family to visit Dhannur police station stating that victim belonged to Katti Tugaon village," a senior police officer said. The two head constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty, he said.

Sachin Panchal, a native of Tungadakatti in Bhalki Taluk of Bidar, who died by suicide on Thursday had taken a contract in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In a suicide note, he alleged that former councillor Raju Kapanur and seven others were responsible for his death. Kapanur is reportedly a close aide of Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Priyank Kharge response

Responding to the incident, Priyank Kharge said, "I have just learned about it through the media. I am personally demanding an inquiry. We will ensure that the truth comes out. Whether my supporters or anyone else is involved, as this is the concerned department, nothing will be hidden."

He said, "Wrong is wrong. No matter who it is. I will have it investigated by my department, and if necessary, I will request the Home Minister to look into it."

When asked whether his close associate was involved, he stated that he did not have complete information.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).