Contractors’ union meets CM Bommai, gives no proof of corruption
After accusing the state government of corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) on Monday appeared to have softened its stand on its earlier charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after their meeting in Bengaluru.
“We had a good discussion and submitted our list of demands to the chief minister and he reciprocated well,” KSCA president Kempanna said.
The delegation discussed contract procedures but did not provide any evidence on the 40% commission charges as the chief minister did not ask for the same.
“We did not release the information on corruption charges before them. We have said that if our demands are not met, we will release it outside. That struggle is different and there is no relation between the two,” Kempanna added. He said that the CM has sought the association’s cooperation to fight corruption.
“All these (allegations by contractors association) are politically motivated. Our government, minister or chief minister are not part of this percentage-style government,” MP Renukacharya, the political secretary to the chief minister and BJP legislator said. Renukacharya has been appointed as political secretary with cabinet rank.
“They keep threatening to release evidence but this is sort of blackmail. Let the contractors work and we will do the billing. What evidence do they have (of corruption)? Let them meet with the chief minister and sort out the issue. Even in Santosh Patil case, the investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.
The statements come at a time when the Bommai-led state government has been accused of demanding bribes for awarding public works contracts by elected representatives and officials among others.
“We are ready to give the evidence against corruption,” Kempanna added.He said that the association’s executive committee meeting will be held on May 11 and it will take a decision on how to take their fight against corruption forward.
A letter written by the contractors association, in July, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced in November last year, where in they had alleged that elected representatives and other officials were harassing them and demanding bribes.
The allegations levelled by one section of contractors against the government (present and past) and officials in Karnataka had rekindled the debate on the close nexus between elected representatives and their stooges who end up getting most of the tenders in public works.
On April 12, contractor Santosh K Patil was found dead, weeks after he made allegations that he was being harassed by former rural development and panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa to cough up 40% commission for works worth ₹4 crore done in Hindalga village of Belagavi district. Patil, in a WhatsApp message believed to have been sent by him to his associates and the media, directly blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Soon after his death, several pictures of Patil meeting the minister were circulated on social media.
According to FIR, in 2020-21, during the Sri Lakshmi Devi Fair at Hindalga, in Belagavi district, leaders and seers met Eshwarappa in Bengaluru and requested that roads construction work, sewer workers be taken up at the earliest in the backdrop of the fair. The minister conveyed to the workers to start the work, saying he will take care of all the expenses.
Following Patil’s death, Eshwarappa was forced to step down from the cabinet as the opposition and others increased pressure on the Bommai government over piling allegations of corruption.
Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws.
UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed. Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.” “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers
A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state. Vishwanath said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.
K’taka: Political slugfest over PSI recruitment scam rages on
Two days after Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge alleged scam in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors and released an audio clip in support of Kharge's claims, the Criminal Investigation Department issued a notice to him on Monday. The audio clip released by Kharge on Saturday was of an alleged conversation between a candidate who appeared for the PSI recruitment and a middlemen.
Lucknow schools propose, students dispose: Covid-19 protocol goes for toss as mates meet
Students at several schools were found not following Covid-19 protocol, particularly social distancing, as they walked out after classes, holding hands. A day after two girl students tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, many schools have gone on an alert and implemented Covid-19 protocol strictly, but at several schools students were allowed entry without masks. The campuses are to be regularly sanitised minimum twice a day.
