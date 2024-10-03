'Conveniently filter out Kannadigas’: Mysuru real estate firm faces backlash over Malayalam signage

A real estate firm in Mysuru, Karnataka, is facing criticism on social media for using Malayalam on its advertising boards instead of Kannada. Board by a real estate firm in Gudlupet, a town located 50 km from Mysuru in Karnataka.(X)

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared an image of a board by AMACS India in Gudlupet, a town located 50 km from Mysuru in Karnataka. The board, written entirely in Malayalam, advertised residential plots with a message: "Residential plots available in Gundlupet. We provide all the facilities to build your dream home. Starting from just 5 lakhs, special offer for 101 plots. RERA and DTCP approved, 100 per cent loan facility available."

Check out the post here:

The use of Malayalam has raised concerns among locals, with many questioning the firm's disregard for the regional language.

Another user shared a Google review of AMACS India on X, where a reviewer claimed that the company was advertising in Malayalam across Karnataka to conveniently filter out Kannadigas. In response, the company clarified, stating, “We are based out of Mysuru and we are Kannadigas too. We advertise in multiple languages based on geographical requirements and respect all languages. After all, we are all Indians.”

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas': Viral X post calls every non-Kannada speaker an outsider, sparks heated debate)

How did the X users react?

Several users expressed their discontent over the firm's disregard for Kannada. One user commented, "A Malayali real estate company based out of Mysuru, imposing Malayalam across Karnataka, is nothing but a demographic change and modern invasion."

While some believe this is a common practice in the region and that it doesn't attract much attention, others urged local residents to take a stand. One user said, "Like the local people, we must join hands and ensure this foreign language is not imposed."

(Also Read: ‘Bengaluru pubs not playing English or Hindi music': Man claims activists forcing to play Kannada songs)