Cops ban Ganesha idol processions in Bengaluru after incidents of violence

The Bengaluru police department has decided not to allow processions and dances celebrating the Ganesha festival in the city after a series of violent incidents were reported, including a murder. The decision came via an order from the city's top cop, B Dayananda, who instructed officials to bar all Ganesha idol processions and DJ dances in Bengaluru.

Devotees dance during a Lord Ganesha idol procession. (Representational image)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Violent incidents, clashes and riots have been reported in a number of areas in the Karnataka capital, including Halasur, Yediyur, and Adugodi, according to news agency ANI.

READ | 3 cops suspended after puja offered in front of mosque in Koppal

The city police commissioner has also warned that the inspector of the respective police station will be held responsible if Ganesha idol processions and marches are taken out despite being prohibited to do so by cops.

READ | PIL to be lodged against use of DJ sound, laser lights during festivals

Man stabbed to death after fight over dance

This comes in the backdrop of a gruesome murder, wherein a man was killed during a procession after having an argument over dance. The victim, identified by reports as Srinivas, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people after the argument. The incident occurred in Bengaluru's Adugodi area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a similar incident, a goat was also killed during a separate Ganesha idol procession. Officials have also determined not to allow installation of Ganesha idols in public places, as a precautionary measure, even though the festival is over.

READ | 80 noise pollution cases filed during Ganesh fest, Eid celebrations in Pune

Police officers have also told media that they have received a number of letters, seeking permission for processions. Around 450 Ganesha idols have already been installed across the city, with more than 200 people having written letters asking cops to allow more celebrations, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!