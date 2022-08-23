Cow farms will be developed on Maharashtra Model, says Karnataka minister

With a view to make government gaushala self-sustaining, Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu B Chauhan on Monday visited and studied cow farms in Maharashtra.

Cow farms will be developed on Maharastra Model, says Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan.

He visited a biodiversity cattle farm in Nashik district of Maharashtra and appreciated the cattle rearing, fodder production, and manufacturing of bovine products and by-products.

"At the cattle farm, a check dam has been built, rainwater is collected, and fodder is being grown from it. If this system is adopted, the water will not be wasted," said Chavan.

Chavan expressed his appreciation that this will create a green environment and there will be no problem in fodder production.

"With the slogan 'Conserve Water, Drink Water', a mini water tank has been constructed for every five acres of cattle Farm under the NREGA scheme," he said.

"This will not waste the water and will always provide water. Prabhu Chavan has informed that he will hold talks with the chief minister and the officials of the rural development department as soon as he arrives in Bangalore regarding the implementation of this system in the state," he added.

"If the Rural Development Department is allowed to construct a check dam and water tank under the NREGA scheme, in the next few days will construct a check dam in every five-acre area in the government goshalas of the state, and take steps to produce water and fodder for the cows at all times," he stated.

Prabhu Chauhan shared information that this will increase the groundwater level and will not cause water problems.

Chavan further stated, "700 cows are being nurtured at the Biodiversity cow Farm. Very neat farm management has been installed."

Prabhu Chavan has confirmed that he is studying to adopt the system here in the state as well.

On the same occasion, he met Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna YK Patil at Loni in Ahmednagar district and discussed the development of cows.

He also informed about many programs implemented in Karnataka including Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, Animal Welfare Board, Animal Helpline, 100 Government Goshalas, Pashu Sanjeevini, Punyakoti Adoption Yojana, Gomata Cooperative Society, Atmanirbhara Goshala, FMD Vaccination.

Prabhu Chauhan informed that Radhakrishna YK Patil expressed happiness that there is a lot of development in the cow service in Karnataka.

Prabhu Chavan said, "Radhakrishna YK Patil said that he will visit the government goshalas to visit Karnataka in the near future to study the schemes adopted in dairy farming and cow conservation through various schemes. hold meetings with the officials and headmen of goshalas and gather information."