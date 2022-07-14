On Ashok Stambha row, Ricky Kej says critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead
Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The emblem was unveiled by PM Modi on July 11 and since then the representation has drawn flak. Also Read: National Emblem row: Original Ashok Stambha artist visited zoo for months, says family
“Critics of this statue who are against roaring, citing an angry or ferocious animal, know nothing about the Lions roar, and know absolutely nothing about basic animal behaviour. The Lion roar has many reasons, and huge symbolism,” Ricky Kej tweeted.
"The Lion is a majestic wild animal. A symbol of fierce beauty and benevolence. Needs to be portrayed in all its glory, and with pride. Maybe critics prefer a Golden Retriever instead :-) I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our #NationalEmblem," he said.
The new emblem is being criticised for an aggressive portrayal of the lion while designers of the new structure which is 6.5 meters tall and weighs 9,500 kg, Sunil Deore and Romiel Moses said there has been no deviation from the original design. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the difference is because of the proportion and perspective. While the original Sarnath Emblem is 1,6 meters high, the new emblem is 6.5-meter high. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.
Actor Anupam Kher has also come out in support of the new portrayal of the lions in the emblem. "If a lion has teeth, he will show it. After all, this is the lion of independent India. It will also bite if needed. jai Hind," the actor tweeted.
Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets.
Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch.
Guest Column| Fiscal management and the politics of debt
Sovereign debt has become a subject of politics in Punjab. It is rising by the year irrespective of the government. Public borrowings are an integral part of the state's fiscal management. Simply speaking, public debt is rising because the revenues are not increasing as much as they should, whereas the expenditures remain uncontained. From 2006-07 to 2021-22, the state's total revenue receipts have increased by 365%, whereas the revenue expenditure has increased by 409%.
Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says Karnataka HC
Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here. Allowing a public interest litigation, a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).
In Bengaluru raids linked to pharma firm, gold, diamond jewellery seized: Report
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched several locations linked to a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm and uncovered irregularities relating to tax evasion, recovering gold and diamond jewellery apart from cash of Rs 1.2 crores, news agency ANI reported. The company, which has not been named, is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and has branches in over 50 countries.
