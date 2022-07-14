On Ashok Stambha row, Ricky Kej says critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead

Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The emblem was unveiled by PM Modi on July 11 and since then the representation has drawn flak. Also Read: National Emblem row: Original Ashok Stambha artist visited zoo for months, says family

“Critics of this statue who are against roaring, citing an angry or ferocious animal, know nothing about the Lions roar, and know absolutely nothing about basic animal behaviour. The Lion roar has many reasons, and huge symbolism,” Ricky Kej tweeted.

The Lion is a majestic wild animal. A symbol of fierce beauty and benevolence. Needs to be portrayed in all its glory, and with pride. Maybe critics prefer a Golden Retriever instead :-) I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our #NationalEmblem pic.twitter.com/SjhtcyZ5KF — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) July 13, 2022

The new emblem is being criticised for an aggressive portrayal of the lion while designers of the new structure which is 6.5 meters tall and weighs 9,500 kg, Sunil Deore and Romiel Moses said there has been no deviation from the original design. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the difference is because of the proportion and perspective. While the original Sarnath Emblem is 1,6 meters high, the new emblem is 6.5-meter high. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.

Actor Anupam Kher has also come out in support of the new portrayal of the lions in the emblem. "If a lion has teeth, he will show it. After all, this is the lion of independent India. It will also bite if needed. jai Hind," the actor tweeted.

