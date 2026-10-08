Who is Joseph 'MerK' DeLuca's ex-wife, Maurisa? Clint 'Maven' Evans' disclosure sets CDL community on fire

Joseph 'MerK' DeLuca and Clint 'Maven' Evans are two names every gamer who plays Call of Duty League is familiar with. MerK and Maven have been doing Activision's official caster for the professional franchise league for years now, making them an indispensable part of the league's fandom. Gamers walk past an advertisement for the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare video game of Infinity Ward at the Gamescom video games trade fair on the fair grounds in Cologne, western Germany, on August 26. (Representational) (AFP)

DeLuca, a former COD player, and Maven, a veteran e-sports commentator, have often referred to each other as “close friends”. But on Wednesday, a rift seemed to have appeared between the two with Maven's announcement that he is now dating DeLuca's ex-wife, Maurisa DeLuca.

Maven Steps Away From CDL Maven released a statement on social media revealing his relationship with Maurisa DeLuca and stepped away from his role as Activision's caster for the Call of Duty League.

"As some of you know, I was very close to my casting partner Joe and his family," Maven wrote in the statement. "Maurisa was one of my best friends. We remained friends, after they divorced, and along the way it became more than that and we started dating. I understand how unconventional/taboo it is. It’s truly not something I ever foresaw happening."

The esports commentator said that there was no timeline for his return to the show but he hoped that one day I’ll be back working on the CDL." He added: "If not, it was a hell of a ride, and I appreciate the love over the years. Please continue to show support to Joe, the CDL, and its talent!"

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The controversy has turned the attention of the Call of Duty League community towards Maurisa DeLuca. Here, we will take a look at what is known about her.

The Call of Duty League features12 teams, with 4 starting players per team.

Who Is Maurisa DeLuca? There is very little public information about Joseph DeLuca's former wife, Maurisa DeLuca. Back in 2014, the French esports news outlet Millenium had published a profile of Joseph DeLuca in which Maurisa was identified as her fiancé. The profile also published a photo of the couple.

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They dated for several years and reportedly got married around 2016. Some reports claim that Joseph and Maurisa were friends for several years and lived in Ohio for several years.

A reliable date of their marriage is not available in the public domain. Elin Evans post revealed that they recently divorced. No further information about the separation is known, including when exactly they separated.