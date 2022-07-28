'Culprits must be hanged': Mother of slain Karnataka BJP youth worker

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru's mother has demanded the death penalty for those who killed her son, news agency ANI said Wednesday. Nettaru's killing has triggered sharp reactions from political leaders and widespread protests, including stone-pelting.

"I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged. He was our only son and planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?" she asked of reporters.

Nettaru was hacked to death by unknown persons on a bike in Bellare on Tuesday evening.

The killing has prompted several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's youth win to demand that home minister Araga Jnanendra resign.

A verified Twitter handle operated by a Balaji Srinivas tweeted: "I’m a BJP karyakartha and I demand resignation of most inefficient Home Minister @JnanendraAraga! RT if you demand too. Time to stand by our workers."

Twitter users identifying themselves as BJP supporters joined the calls, including demanding the resignation of union home minister Amit Shah.

Faced with growing internal protests - a worrying prospect for the BJP ahead of Bengaluru civic body elections this year and Assembly polls in 2023, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai late last night cancelled events planned to mark one year of his government.

Meanwhile, the under-fire home minister told ANI the 'investigation is going on and many people have been arrested. We have doubts on PFI and SDPI. I cannot comment on anyone... the police will find whoever it is'.

Bommai and Jnanendra have assured the public justice will be served and those responsible for the heinous act will not be spared.

(With ANI Inputs)