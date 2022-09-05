Day after 22-yr-old’s murder in Bagalkote, police say situation is peaceful
The district borders Belagavi and Hubballi that were under heavy security around Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday.
A day after a 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, police on Sunday said that the situation in the area is “peaceful”.
The deceased was identified as Mohammud Baghban, said a police official, adding the accused Bhadresh Mohit was arrested on Saturday night in Mudhol.
“The accused and the victim are from different faiths. Actually, they were both friends and had a fight some time back over some differences. This led to the rivalry and the murder,” said a police official, requesting not to be named. He added that though “both are from different faiths, there was no communal problem as people were aware of their personal relationship and rivalry.”
He added that the incident happened around 8 pm on Saturday.
A videos of several persons placing Baghban’s body in the main circle of Mudhol was doing rounds on social media, adding to apprehensions in the district. The district borders Belagavi and Hubballi that were under heavy security around Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday.
“The situation is peaceful and under control now,” said another senior police official from the district, requesting not to be named.The official said that the group had kept the body on the Mudhol main circle for just 30 minutes.
The police said that the accused has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway.
-
Drug bust in Goa: Two B’luru natives among five held
Two Bengaluru residents among five were arrested in Goa for possession of narcotics in separate raids conducted in the wee hours of Sunday, said police. The other three include two Tanzanian women and one resident of Gujarat, said police. Another 34 who organised the party, Bengaluru resident Wayne Davis was also arrested, said police.
-
Residence of Chapekar brothers to present stories of 2,000 freedom fighters
The tales of valour and patriotism of 2,000 freedom fighters, most of them unsung heroes, are set to come alive at a proposed six-storey museum at Chapekar wada located in Chinchwad. Now, a six storey museum and a memorial dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters will soon be ready. A part of this museum is dedicated to the Chapekar brothers, Damodar, Balkrishna and Vasudev.
-
ORRCA complains to Bommai over losses due to poor infra
Days after the Outer Ring Road Company Association wrote to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai complaining of losses due to poor quality of infrastructure, the CM on Sunday said that he will meet the members at the earliest. ORRCA represents all major IT and banking companies on the ORR stretch and estimates to have over a million professionals employed along the ORR between Central Silk Board and KR Puram corridor which measures about 17 kilometres.
-
Kolhapur airport to start flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Oct 5
After Scindia's visit, minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil on Sunday announced that Kolhapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru air service will begin from October 5. According to a flight to Bangalore, Patil will also be restarted while keeping some time gap. Scindia said the Kolhapur airport needs connectivity to other cities. Kolhapur airport is currently connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Tirupati. Recently, Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24x7 flight operations.
-
Passenger falls into gap alighting from moving train, saved by RPF
The alertness of two Railway Protection Force policemen helped save the life of a passenger who fell into the gap between the train and platform while trying to get down from a moving train early Saturday morning. While the said passenger was immediately pulled out of the gap by the alert RPF policemen, RPF police have appealed to the public not to take such risks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics