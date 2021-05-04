DK Shivakumar accuses K'taka govt of putting 'no efforts' to control Covid-19

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the state government of putting "no efforts" to control the spread of Covid in the state.

"Everyone should be vigilant and courageous during the hardship of Covid-19 but state government in Karnataka is putting "no effort" to control the Covid situation in the state," Shivakumar said.

Responding to media on Tuesday at Sadashivanagar residence, he said "Government is bidding the prestige of state government to the whole country. We have to be with the people at this time. They should be the voice of all people's pain and suffering. You need to know what is going on, but what government is doing to fight covid? "Nothing," he said.

Shivakumar said that people of the state are feeling helpless.

"People are feeling helplessness. 24 people died in the oxygen disaster in Chamarajanagar and many are dying of Covid anxiety. When Rajanarajeshwari Nagar Medical College was in an oxygen shortage later MP DK Suresh intervened and appealed to the CM then oxygen was supplied," said Shivakumar.

"We will lose people if we are not conscious. Now politics is not important. Save everyone, and reassure the families of patients are safe," he added.

He also mentioned that it is very sad that young people are dying more often.

"The state put the demand for oxygen at 1750 tonnes. The center has given 850 tonnes. The central government controls everything," said Shivakumar.

"Not just the resignation of the health minister, but this government must go, How 33 ministers did not go to the districts they are in charge of? Did Suresh Kumar embolden the family of the dead? If they can not handle let them go, once the governor's administration will come, the authorities, officials will control the situation," he added.

