Doctors, students among those arrested in Mangaluru over alleged drug peddling

The Mangaluru Police in Karnataka arrested nine people, including doctors, on Saturday over alleged involvement in consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. Among those held, as per news agency PTI, there were also medical students of a private college in Mangaluru. Students and doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were reportedly among the arrested people. In the span of the last one month, the police in Mangaluru has made twenty-four arrests in drug related cases.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Police arrested a man in Mangaluru and seized 16 grams of narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.56 lakh. The accused, identified as Abdulla Bardila (51), is a resident of Goa and was caught while peddling drugs in Karnataka’s coastal city. Cops also seized one auto-press transparent Polyphone bag containing white color powder - suspected to be cocaine - weighing 12.64 grams, officials said at the time.

Mangaluru police arrest Goa man for allegedly peddling drugs: Report

Many drugs related arrests were also made in Bengaluru in the last few days. Recently, crime branch officials arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs in the Electronic City area. The cops recovered 250 grams of MDMA crystals from the accused and seized the narcotic substance. In December, another 27 people were also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Karnataka’s capital for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotics substances.

The Karnataka Police earlier said that they began a mission of removing narcotic substances completely from the state and such crimes will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from PTI)