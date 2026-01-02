Drunk driver ploughs SUV into crowd at Bengaluru mall on new year's eve, 4 injured
New Year’s Eve celebration turned tragic when an SUV driven by a reportedly intoxicated lawyer collided with pedestrians at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru.
What began as New Year’s Eve festivities ended in chaos late Wednesday night when an SUV sped into pedestrians near the Mall of Asia in Byatarayanapura, leaving four people seriously injured. The incident took place at around 10:20 pm near Gate 3, the rear entrance of the shopping complex.
According to Sanjay Nagar traffic police, the vehicle involved was a Mahindra XUV 700, allegedly driven by 48-year-old Sunil Kumar Singh B, a Doddabommasandra resident, said a report by the Deccan Herald. Police said Singh, who is reportedly a lawyer, was driving out of the mall when he lost control of the SUV. Witnesses claimed the car was moving at a high speed and being driven recklessly amid heavy New Year crowds.
The SUV first smashed into an iron barricade placed on the footpath by mall authorities and then veered into pedestrians walking on the road and pavement. The injured were identified as Akkamma (30), Chandrashekhar (36), Rajalakshmi (53) and Prajwal Shashidhar Chavaadi (27), said the report. Bystanders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.
A senior police officer said the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and ignored the congested conditions in the area. Police have booked Singh under provisions related to rash driving, causing injury through dangerous acts under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.
In an unusual step, the police have also included the mall’s security head as an accused in the case. The FIR noted that the mall management did not put in place sufficient safety arrangements to protect the public during the high-footfall New Year’s Eve celebrations. Further investigation is underway.
