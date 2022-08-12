ED attaches Bengaluru-based Mantri Developers' assets worth ₹300 crore
- According to a report by PTI, the provisional order to attach properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for allegedly "cheating" home buyers of 'Mantri Serenity', 'Mantri Web City' and 'MantriEnergia' residential projects – the real estate projects of Mantri Developers.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached immovable assets worth over ₹300 crore belonging to a Bengaluru-based real estate group Mantri Developers Private Limited that allegedly duped several home buyers.
According to a report by PTI, the provisional order to attach properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for allegedly "cheating" home buyers of 'Mantri Serenity', 'Mantri Web City' and 'MantriEnergia' residential projects – the real estate projects of Mantri Developers.
In June, the ED arrested the company's main promoter and director Sushil P Mantri.
The Castles Vista Private Limited and Buoyant Technology Constellations Private Limited – subsidiaries of Mantri Developers – "induced home buyers with rosily painted schemes, showing misleading brochures, falsification of delivery timelines and window dressing, but the flats have not been delivered even after seven to 10 years of taking deposits from prospective home buyers," the ED said in a statement.
The developers then used the home buyers' money for other projects, according to the ED investigation.
The home buyers' money, which was given to the developers in good faith, has been "diverted" for purposes other than construction of projects, resulting in "criminal misappropriation" and diversion of ₹300.4 crore out of the funds collected for wrongful purposes, the anti-money laundering agency further said.
(With agency inputs)
-
Ludhiana MC staff crunch gives near-free hand to illegal constructions
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
-
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
-
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics