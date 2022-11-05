ED issues fresh summons to Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar, brother DK Suresh

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, an MP, have once again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation of a money laundering case filed against them.

News agency ANI reported that the two Congress leaders have been asked to appear before the ED on Monday. The agency quoted Shivakumar as saying he will look at it and 'take a decision' today.

"My brother and I have been summoned. I'm looking at it. I'm occupied with our national president's programs on Nov 7. I'll take a decision on it today: Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar on ED's summons asking him to appear before it on Nov 7 in a money laundering case," it tweeted.

The ED last summoned the siblings on October 7; they requested an extension of the date of their appearance as the Congress party was in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The ED rejected the request and recorded their statements on the National Herald money laundering case on that date.

The ED is interrogating the brothers and several others with regards to a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department. The investigation is linked to unspecified donations by them in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.

Party stalwarts Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders like Pawan Bansal have been called in for questioning by the directorate over the last few months.