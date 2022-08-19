Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
Nalpad told a national media publication: "What BJP in Karnataka is trying to do is entirely uncalled for. They are just trying to disturb the harmony in the state by creating communal tensions. Along with eggs, the posters of Savarkar were thrown at Siddaramaiah’s convoy and people who respect a person will not throw their posters at someone."
"This shows that they do not have any respect towards Savarkar and they are just using his name to disturb the peace. Hence, as a mark of protest, we decided to send eggs to all BJP ministers in the state and ask them to promote peace in Karnataka."
Earlier, Siddaramaiah said posters of Savarkar should not be erected in Muslim-dominated areas of Shivamogga distrcit and that sparked a fresh row after clashes this week between two communities over posters of Savarkar and 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan.
Related to those clashes, nine people were arrested after an egg was thrown at the former chief minister's convoy. All nine were later released on bail.
-
Kaushambi acid attack: Mastermind, 6 others nabbed for injuring woman bank manager
Seven more people, allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police on Thursday. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said among those arrested is a business correspondent named Ramchandra Pasi from the Sayd Sarawan branch of the national bank, where the woman manager too worked.
-
Prashant Kishor launches online poll on new Bihar govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with whom Kishor has had a long collaboration. “This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?” , asked Kishor.
-
‘Sanctioned by CM’: BJP stings Nitish Kumar over Tej Pratap Yadav’s meeting row
Four days into the job, Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav landed into his first controversy on Friday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party red-flagged the presence of his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar at an official review meeting. BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi promptly aimed at chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP and formed the government in a coalition with seven parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
-
Assam: Two arrested for impersonating CBI officers and allegedly extorting money
Two persons were arrested on Friday in Assam's Karimganj district for allegedly extorting money by impersonating as CBI officers. Police arrested one of them based on an audio recording they received from a complainant and the other person was held after the officials laid a trap. The arrested persons, Rashid Ahmed (35) and Dilowar Hussain (30) are both residents of Karimganj district. A case has been registered at Ratabari police station.
-
Mother with her paramour assaults 13-year-old son, arrested in Gurugram
A woman and her paramour were arrested for assaulting and threatening her minor son after he saw them in an objectionable position here, police said on Thursday. The woman's paramour, Vishal, allegedly burnt the 13-year-old's face and feet with a hot sieve and also threatened to chop his legs after the boy threatened to complain against him.
