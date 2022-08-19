Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest

After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.

Nalpad told a national media publication: "What BJP in Karnataka is trying to do is entirely uncalled for. They are just trying to disturb the harmony in the state by creating communal tensions. Along with eggs, the posters of Savarkar were thrown at Siddaramaiah’s convoy and people who respect a person will not throw their posters at someone."

"This shows that they do not have any respect towards Savarkar and they are just using his name to disturb the peace. Hence, as a mark of protest, we decided to send eggs to all BJP ministers in the state and ask them to promote peace in Karnataka."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said posters of Savarkar should not be erected in Muslim-dominated areas of Shivamogga distrcit and that sparked a fresh row after clashes this week between two communities over posters of Savarkar and 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan.

Related to those clashes, nine people were arrested after an egg was thrown at the former chief minister's convoy. All nine were later released on bail.