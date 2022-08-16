Shivamogga clashes: Siddaramaiah asks why 'put up poster of Savarkar in...'
- Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in double-standard politics while speaking about the communal clashes in Karnataka's Shivamogga area.
Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked why was a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's portrait removed in a minority-dominated area in Shivammogga that led to communal clashes in the area.
According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, he alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in double-standard politics.
Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hit out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for discriminating over disbursing of compensation to victims of communal violence. In a series of tweets, he said that while Bommai met the family of BJP youth with leader Praveen Nettaru who was killed by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants late in July, he did not meet or pay any compensation to the kin of Masood and Fazil – both of whom were also victims of communal violence.
His statement came as state home minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officers in Shivamogga a day after the clashes. Following the meeting, Jnanendra said there is nothing wrong in installing a poster of Savarkar who had fought for the country's freedom, while adding nobody should take law into their owns hands.
Police have said prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC that were imposed on Monday evening in Shivamogga after two groups had a face-off over installing pictures of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan would remain in place till Thursday.
Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested for stabbing a garment shop employee during the violence. The injured person, a resident of Rajasthan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The man works as an employee of the shop where the two groups clashed over putting up the pictures of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Singh was not involved in the clashes, police said.
-
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
-
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
-
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
-
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
-
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
