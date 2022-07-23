Eight students booked by Mangaluru police under Pocso Act after kissing video goes viral
Mangaluru city police registered a case against eight college students, including seven minors, under Pocso Act after a video of two students kissing went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.
In the purported video, a boy and girl could be seen kissing in a flat as their friends cheered them, police said, adding that they have verified the video.
According to the police, the case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl in the video. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against eight students under sections 376, 354, and 354 (C) Indian Penal Code, which pertains to sexual assault, sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act, said police.
The 20-second video was filmed in January this year. It was posted on social media platforms last week.
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that police presented the arrested students before the juvenile justice court on Fridayafter they were detained earlier in the day. “The juvenile court didn’t send them to correction home, instead sent them to their parent’s custody on the condition that they will appear before the investigators for questioning,” said Kumar.
According to him, in January, they had gathered at an apartment for a gathering. During a “truth or dare” game, a classmate kissed another classmate. One of the boys recorded this video and uploaded it on social media last week without her permission. A teacher was the admin of one of the groups where the video was uploaded. The teacher informed the college management and after an enquiry, suspended the eight students.
Commissioner Kumar visited the apartment where the incident took place. The house owner, a woman, informed the commissioner that two boys had rented the flat where the incident took place. They later vacated the house.
Asked why sections of rape have been slapped against the youth, Kumar said that the cases were about the circulation of the video and sexual assault. “The girl in the video is a minor. During the investigation, there was information about sexual intercourse between two minors, amounting to sexual assault under Posco and sections of IPC. As of now, no one is in custody. We will get more details as the investigation progresses,” he said.
-
Retired IPS officer, 2 other Punjab cops get 3-year jail in 1992 disappearance case
A special CBI court on Friday convicted and awarded three-year jail term to three Punjab Police officials, including a retired IPS officer, while acquitting five others in a case of kidnapping and disappearance that dates back to 1992. The trio has been identified as Balkar Singh (62), who retired as the inspector general, Special Task Force, Punjab, Udham Singh (75) and Sahib Singh (52). Sahib Singh is still serving in police.
-
Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams. Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself.
-
Punjab govt, not private players, will run water supply project: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that World Bank-funded canal water supply projects coming up in Punjab will be run by the state government and will not be handed over to private players, as being alleged by some farm leaders. Nijjar, who was in Ludhiana to review ongoing projects, said that the state government is working on the 24x7 canal-based water supply projects in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.
-
Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect
Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday. Kumar was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.
-
2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara
A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
