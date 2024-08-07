Eight-month pregnant woman dies in road accident involving truck in Bengaluru: Report

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning near Yadehalli at Nelamangala on National Highway 4 in Bengaluru, where a 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after falling under a truck that collided with their scooter. The deceased has been identified as Sinchana, The Hindu reported. She was eight months pregnant, and was riding pillion with her husband, Manjunath, when the incident happened. The deceased’s husband, who sustained minor injuries, was attempting to avoid a sudden stop by a KSRTC bus when the collision occurred.

The couple was returning to their village, Thotanahalli, after visiting a temple at Shivagange. Manjunath, an engineer working at a private firm in Bengaluru, escaped with minor injuries, the report stated.

According to details uncovered during police investigation, the accident occurred when a KSRTC bus ahead of them made an abrupt stop to avoid a collision. Manjunath, in response, also applied the brakes, but a truck that was transporting M sand was following closely behind them and was unable to halt in time, thus crashing into their scooter. The impact caused the couple to fall, and tragically, Sinchana came under the truck's wheels, the report noted.

The incident happened within the Nelmangala police limits, who quickly arrived at the scene, arrested the truck driver, and impounded the vehicle. Superintendent of Police C. K. Baba also visited the site to review the situation, the publication further said.

The location of the accident has been identified as a high-risk zone, with over 90 fatal ones reported in the past six months alone, according to a senior police officer who spoke to reporters on the matter. Authorities are inspecting the road conditions and discussing measures to reduce further accidents in the area.