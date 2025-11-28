Eight-year-old boy dies amid fears over water contamination at Bengaluru apartment

In a tragic development, an eight-year-old boy living in an upscale apartment complex on Kanakapura main road in Bengaluru died on Thursday, three days after being admitted to hospital with severe diarrhoea. His death has intensified concerns among residents, many of whom say they have been battling frequent stomach-related illnesses for over a month and suspect contaminated water inside the complex. Officials in Bengaluru dismissed water contamination as the cause of the boy's death at the apartment complex on Kanakapura Main Road.

While residents insist the boy’s death is linked to water quality issues they have long complained about, officials said the cause of the boy's death is not definite and that he had other underlying health issues. A message sent to residents of the complex on Mygate said, “As per BBMP Health Officer, Bangalore South, Dr Bala Sundaram, it was clarified that the sad demise of the child was not on the account of water contamination, but it was due to other co-morbidities that the child was going through for some time.”

“BBMP mentioned that they have gone through the details with the doctor who has treated the child,” the statement read.

The child had been suffering from chronic nephrotic syndrome for nearly two years, and his condition deteriorated sharply this week, said a report by The Hindu.

Despite this, several families reported recurring diarrhoea and vomiting for the past few weeks. One resident collapsed early Thursday morning after an entire day of diarrhoea and was rushed to the hospital, said the report.

Civic body responds

Ramesh KN, Commissioner of the South City Corporation, said a team has been sent to investigate both the child’s death and the recurring illnesses. He noted that medical camps have been set up multiple times over the past month and said that precautionary measures were taken for residents.

The apartment association’s secretary echoed this view, stating that no contamination issue had been found. However, a member of the corporation’s health team confirmed that earlier water tests from the apartment’s tank did show minor contamination. Stool samples collected from residents did not conclusively point to waterborne infection. The BWSSB, after conducting leakage checks, repaired faulty lines and carried out chlorination, said the report.

Civic officials met with BWSSB representatives, the apartment association, and residents on Thursday.