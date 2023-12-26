Electrical accidents in Karnataka under Lokayukta lens

At 5.42 am, the dim glow of a streetlight cast eerie shadows on the silent road. The CCTV footage, a silent witness to the unfolding tragedy, captured a chilling scene from the opposite side of the street. On November 19, a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter were killed in an electric accidents in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

Two figures strolled along the footpath, oblivious to the darkness that loomed. Suddenly, one of them stumbled, and within moments, a fire erupted. Panic set in as the person in front, now paralysed with shock, cried out for help.

The footage recorded the desperate pleas but was soon obstructed by the hulking presence of a BMTC bus.

In a swift response, passengers spilt out from the bus, rushing across the road to aid the distressed individual. The bus shielded the unfolding drama from the camera’s view. As the bus eventually rolled away from the CCTV lens, a haunting sight awaited on the other side of the road. In the grip of the fire were 23-year-old Soudarya and her innocent nine-month-old daughter, Suviksha.

The incident on November 19, has prompted widespread protests and a government-ordered investigation. But the Karnataka Lokayukta, probing into the matter says this was not an isolated incident. 200 to 280 electric accidents annually from 2015 to 2022, said Lokayukta while ordering a detailed investigation into the case.

The Lokayukta’s scrutiny will extend to past incidents of negligence by the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMS) in the state, with a commitment to holding officials accountable. “To address the recurring issue, investigating officers and field experts are meticulously examining significant electric accidents leading to public fatalities. The 200-280 figures are given by the Bescom itself. We suspect more cases will come out in the investigation,” said a senior Lokayukta official.

The Lokayukta’s order for the probe said that it is the responsibility of Bescom authorities for the proper maintenance of electrical lines within their jurisdiction. Routine inspections and immediate attendance to faulty lines are mandated, with a stern warning that negligence could prove fatal. Uninsulated live wires hanging on various structures pose significant dangers, necessitating a proactive approach to ensuring public safety. “Non-maintenance of electrical lines in a responsible condition would be a dereliction of duty. Such derelictions will prove fatal. It is needless to mention that electrical uninsulated live wires hanging on streetlight poles, trees, buildings, and telephone poles, pose danger to those who walk on pavements,” the Lokayukta order to commence the probe said.

The focus of the probe includes identifying the root causes behind these tragic incidents, serving notices to officials responsible for public safety, and subjecting them to interrogation if necessary. Accountability measures will be enforced, and a comprehensive set of preventive measures will be devised based on the investigation findings.

The Lokayukta has also issued notices to key officials, including the additional chief secretary of the energy department, Bescom’s managing director, chief engineer, and others involved in the Hope Farm incident.

Justice BS Patil said there us a need for a comprehensive probe to identify underlying reasons for recurring electric accidents, not limited to Bengaluru but extending across the state. “The Lokayukta is committed to getting to the root of this and identifying the reasons behind such accidents,” he said. Karnataka energy minister K J George meanwhile said that the government has ordered four probes to ensure accountability for the electrocution case on November 19. “The first investigation will be an internal inquiry by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). The second investigation will be conducted by the police department, to whom we have granted full autonomy in handling the case,” he said.

“The third investigation will be conducted by the Electrical Inspectorate. To have an impartial and independent investigation, we have constituted a committee headed by a retired chief electrical inspector and comprising a director from Central Power Research Institute and a member of the inspectorate,” he added. In response to the incident, five Bescom officials were suspended pending further investigation. Minister George said that the investigations will help in avoiding such instances in the future.

“This is a peculiar situation and thus demands thorough probe as to why the wire did not find earthing. After these reports come in, we will act accordingly, not just in this case but implement the recommendations across Karnataka” he said.