Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka’s Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range.
“It is an extremely rare occurrence,” said the official, requesting not to be named.
The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media.
The mother and her calves were discovered by a group of people on a safari on the Mysuru-Ooty road, Star of Mysore reported.
Karnataka accounts for one of the highest elephant populations in the country, according to the state government.
The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
“They form less than 1% of total births. So encounters and documentations are very rare. Even to raise two calves in wild is also difficult for the mother. Fingers crossed !!,” Praveen Kaswan, an IFS officer who commands a huge social media following, said in a post on twitter.
Elephants are often blamed for destruction of crops in places like Chikmagaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajanagara and other parts across Karnataka.
Bandipur National Park is regarded as one of the better-managed national parks of India. It is located in midst of the western ghats and is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve that constitutes Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole) to its Northwest, Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to its South, and Kerala’s Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to its Southwest. The total extent of Bandipur National Park is 872.24 sq km. It is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar District and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District.
Kumaraswamy urges CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state.
Kejriwal kicks off AAP election campaign in Karnataka; Kodihalli joins party
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday got a shot in the arm as the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, one of the biggest farmer associations, said that it will back the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit in the 2023 assembly elections, giving a boost to the Delhi-based outfit a year ahead of the polls.
Eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Authorities recovered two mobile phones from four jail inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking. Head constable Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison. A case has been registered under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.
PSI recruitment scam: Won’t protect anyone, CID probe underway, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone involved in the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam. He said the state government handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Department soon after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process came to light. The probe is underway and CID sleuths have arrested several people, including the gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.
Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea
A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to Saini's Sector 20 house in Chandigarh. The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini's arrest till April 26. The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP.
