EV sector witnesses significant employment growth; Bengaluru leads: Study
- The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies, CIEL HR services stated.
The electronic vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing significant employment growth in India with Bengaluru topping the list of cities, according to a study by CIEL Human Resources. Overall there was a 108 per cent increase (in the past two years) in average growth of employee in the electric vehicle space, according to the findings. Out of this, Bengaluru accounted for 62 per cent, followed by Delhi at 12, Pune at nine, Coimbatore at six and Chennai at three per cent, the data showed.
Electric vehicle players have hired 2,236 employees in the last six months and women established their presence in almost all sectors in the segment.
Notably, only a handful companies such as Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric, Convergence Energy Services, OBEN Electric, Ampere Vehicles have women at the top management positions, the study findings also showed.
The e-scooter factory of Ola at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu is entirely run by women.
"India is investing highly in the electric mobility shift. If India sustains this green momentum, the Indian EV segment will be a USD 206 billion opportunity by 2030," Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive officer of CIEL HR, said in a PTI report.
"With this rapid growth, there is high scope for engineering domains in the industry. The insights from the study will help companies in strategic decision making related to the Talent Ecosystem."
Delimitation process for Delhi’s municipal wards to begin, report likely in 4 months
The ministry of home affairs has constituted a three-member panel for carrying out delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi on Friday, taking a step towards holding the municipal elections for the elected wing of the newly constituted unified MCD. The delimitation panel, which will redraw the boundaries of existing wards in the Capital, is expected to submit its report and recommendations within four months, the order states.
Bengaluru: Two arrested for looting gold, silver worth ₹1.58 crore
Police in Bengaluru's Electronics City have arrested two people from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 1.58 crore from the shop of a jeweller. The alleged robbery took place on Thursday. "The team investigated promptly and arrested the accused persons within 72 hours from Rajasthan. That's some impressive work, team! ," Bengaluru Police's main handle tweeted, lauding the Electronics City's investigative team. The gang drove through Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad to reach Rajasthan.
Chandigarh Carmel Convent tragedy: Bus attendant continues to be critical, 3 other students stable
The woman bus attendant, who was injured along with 18 students of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, fell on them on Friday, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Another student, Ishita, 15, suffered multiple injuries.
#Monsoonmania: Spotted a reptile in monsoon? Don’t panic
Gurugrammer Radha Sachdeva nearly hit the panic button after spotting a monitor lizard at the entrance of her house. Wildlife SOS has already rescued 20 reptiles in 72 hours across Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.
Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’
Vehicular movements will remain affected from 11am till late afternoon today in many parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around Mandi House and Jantar Mantar due to a “ Samvidhan Sankalp March” led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory regarding their arrangements for the event to ensure motorists face less inconvenience.
