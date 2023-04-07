Ex-CM Siddaramaiah backs Karnataka's milk brand amid Amul entry row

As the controversy over Amul's entry into Bengaluru's dairy market continued to brew, several notable figures including politicians have spoken up in favour of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells milk and curd in the state under the brand name ‘Nandini’. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sells milk and curd in the state under the brand name ‘Nandini’.

Rajya Sabha MP GC Chandrashekhar used tags such as #SaveNandini and #BoycottAmul and followed them up with a series of tweets, one of them reading, "Nandini was the only brand promoted by our Dr Rajkumar."

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah also backed Nandini, tweeting, “Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Now Prime Minister @narendramodi and Union Minister for Cooperation @AmitShah have plotted to adopt our farmer's daily bread Nandini. Watch out Kannadigas...!!”

“Beware of @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & their double engine govt!! They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF - a brand built by our farmers,” he said in a second tweet.

Several other social media users also lent support to the issue, with one tweeting, “It was our Nandini who supported our family for many years. Nandini, which is the basis for the life of so many farmers and poor people, must remain.”

Amul's dairy products are sold by a Gujarat cooperative, who announced their foray into the Bengaluru milk market on Wednesday, posting, “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon.

The brand has launched sales only through online portals at present.