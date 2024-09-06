Farmers, teachers, soldiers are builders of country: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that farmers, teachers, and soldiers are the builders of the country. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

He was speaking after inaugurating the Teacher's Day and State Award ceremony organised as part of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna's birthday by the Department of School Education and Higher Education at Banquet Hall, Vidhanasoudha, here.

He noted that if Radhakrishna, who was the second President of the country, could become a great teacher, it means that all teachers have the same possibility. Therefore, every teacher should try to follow Radhakrishnan's path, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah emphasised that teachers shape the personality of the country by shaping the personality of every student, which is their basic responsibility. He appreciated those who have chosen the teaching profession, saying, "I am proud of those who have chosen this profession."

He stressed that teachers should make students think independently and develop scientific temper and rationality to understand society and solve its problems.

The CM appreciated the role of teachers in forming the best personalities and inculcating humanitarian responsibility in students.

The CM assured that he would sincerely try to find solutions to the problems of teachers. He said that he had held a meeting with the teachers' union and discussed their problems at length.

The program was presided over by MLA Rizwan Arshad. Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, MLAs, members of the Legislative Council, senior officials, and members of lecturers' and teachers organisations were present.