Father kills son irritated at being questioned about eating chicken curry

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 06, 2023 10:06 AM IST

The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena.
The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

Sources said the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram’s father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

death accused father crime karnataka mangaluru dakshina kannada bengaluru + 6 more
